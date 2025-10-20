East Lansing residents demand action on Harrison Road truck traffic and speeding near schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Emma Astly, who has lived in East Lansing since 2002, said truck traffic has been a persistent problem in the area.

"I think a lot of it has been the roadwork and stuff with trucks, but there are a lot of semi-trucks that come through," Astly said.

The issue has prompted residents to bring their concerns directly to city officials. Ron Lacaase, East Lansing's Director of Public Works, said the city is developing a comprehensive solution through the Harrison Road Rehabilitation project.

"That is the Harrison Road Rehabilitation project that would be between Grand River and Saginaw for the summer of 2026. So, the plan is we did a three-phase design for that project, just because of some of the concerns that other residents have," Lacaase said.

The project will include restrictions on truck traffic during certain hours and long-term pedestrian crossing improvements. Lacaase emphasized that community input drives these infrastructure decisions.



"It makes a great deal; it's very important because they're the ones that are out there every day and see it; they're the ones that have to live with what we put out there," Lacaase said.

The Harrison Road project is scheduled for completion by 2026. Residents can share their feedback with city officials on November 10 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Glencairn Elementary School.

However, Astly believes action is needed before the project's completion.

"Enforce the traffic laws that are already here, people already go too fast, and there are a lot of kids walking around. I think those are my main concerns with trucks and everything," Astly said.

