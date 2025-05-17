East Lansing residents clean up after severe storms uproot trees, damage buildings

EAST LANSING, Mich — The smell of exhaust and the roar of chainsaws echoed through the Towar neighborhood in East Lansing Friday afternoon as neighbors worked to remove debris from Thursday night's severe storms.



Thursday night's severe storms uprooted trees and damaged buildings in East Lansing.

Friday, neighbors in the Towar neighborhood began removing debris.

Video shows just some of the damage left behind by the severe weather.

WATCH BELOW: Damage left behind in East Lansing following Thursday's severe storms

Multiple trees were uprooted during the storms, including a large pine tree off Lake Lansing Road.

"This is my biggest problem for the day," said David Jones, who was clearing trees for a landlord who owns properties in the neighborhood.

"I had tenants who couldn't get out of their driveway because of a downed tree that had to be cut up and moved," Jones said. "Another one just had branches and whatnot that had fallen on their house with a little bit of roof damage. But that was quite patchable and easy to take care of."

Just around the corner on Rutherford Avenue, a tree fell into the roadway, taking out a few mailboxes and a power line. The City of East Lansing says it expects to have most roadways cleared soon.

A few minutes northeast, a portion of the roof of Capital Area Community Services' Towar Garden Head Start was crushed by a large tree. The tree damaged one of two classrooms and some office space.

Miguel Rodriguez, CACS Executive Director, says the unaffected classroom will still continue to hold classes, and families of students in the affected classroom have already been contacted. CACS will offer in-home services to those families for the time being.

Rodriguez says the tree is expected to be lifted out of the roof by a crane on Monday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

