East Lansing releases report on city manager complaint

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing has released the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying against City Manager Robert Belleman.

The investigation, conducted by the Miller Canfield law firm, found no violation of city policy or law by Belleman. Investigators did recommend he receive leadership training.

Grant Coordinator Erica Dziedzic-Hernandez filed the complaint in September 2025, accusing Belleman of bullying, unprofessionalism, and sex or gender-based harassment. She alleged he repeatedly berated and yelled at her, made sexual jokes or comments, leered at her, and engaged in conduct that made her feel her job was being threatened.

Earlier this week, Dziedzic-Hernandez addressed the council directly during public comment.

"In 2025, Robert sexually harassed me and was verbally abusive towards me," Dziedzic-Hernandez said.

WATCH: East Lansing City Council votes to release report into sexual harassment claims against City Manager

East Lansing City Council votes to release report into sexual harassment claims against City Manager

City Council retained Miller Canfield in October 2025 to conduct the independent review. Investigators interviewed multiple city employees.

The 13-page report concluded the evidence did not support findings of sex or gender-based harassment, leering, or targeted bullying. Investigators did find the preponderance of evidence supports a conclusion that Belleman may have been stern, shown frustration, raised his voice, or repeatedly questioned Dziedzic-Hernandez in 3 to 4 meetings, but said the conduct did not rise to the level of screaming or berating as those terms are reasonably interpreted.

The report noted a "general culture issue" with Belleman's management style within his leadership team. Multiple witnesses described his conduct as feeling like a "dressing down" or "rapid fire questioning," and one witness said Belleman would "bark at people now and then" in a way that could feel intimidating.

Investigators recommended the city counsel Belleman on professional communication, enroll him in leadership development training, and consider periodic workplace climate assessments. The report also recommended the city consider changing the office setup for Dziedzic-Hernandez and Belleman, noting their proximity does not appear required for business purposes and could create the potential for additional concerns or fears of retaliation.

According to the city, Belleman has since been meeting with an executive leadership expert.

Belleman did not respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Dziedzic-Hernandez continues to be employed by the City of East Lansing and remains in her position reporting to Belleman.

The full report on the investigation can be viewed here.

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