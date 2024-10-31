East Lansing Precinct 6 voting site is being temporarily relocated

EAST LANSING, Mich — Precinct 6 voters in East Lansing will be impacted by construction this election cycle.

The East Lansing City Clerk reminds neighbors that construction at Eastminister Presbyterian Church is temporarily relocating the voter site to the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

If you find yourself at the wrong polling location on Election Day you can get an Uber or Lyft access code for a free ride to the right location.

Just contact the precinct chair of the polling location for the code.

Community members can also ride the CATA buses for free by telling the bus driver they are headed to vote.

To check a polling location before heading to the polls, click here.

