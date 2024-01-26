East Lansing Police want to make sure you stay safe while enjoying the Lions game this weekend

The Detroit Lions are getting ready to play in the NFC Championship game for a trip to their first-ever Super Bowl.

Many could find themselves out and about Sunday night, and it's important to stay safe while doing so.

East Lansing Police Deputy Chief Chad Pride says officers will be out all night making sure the neighborhood celebrates responsibly.

The Detroit Lions are just four quarters away from their first-ever trip to a Super Bowl. Yes, you heard that right. I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. With the big game on Sunday, you might find yourself out and about in your neighborhood. And there's some things you should keep in mind to stay safe following the game.

"We, as well as the bars and restaurants, want to make sure that people are celebrating responsibly," East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pride said.

Like so many people in our neighborhoods, local law enforcement is cheering on the Lions this weekend. But win or lose, they hope people don't get too carried away, and put other lives at risk.

"One thing that people can do by celebrating responsibly is watching how much alcohol they consume," Deputy Chief Pride said. "And if they do consume alcohol, please do not get behind the wheel, of a car and drive home."

Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, agrees.

"Impaired and alcohol-incolved driving is a serious problem," she said.

Woodland says in 2022, there were over 300 alcohol-involved traffic fatalities in the state.

"So if you are planning on enjoying alcohol this weekend, plan ahead," she said. "Make sure to designate a driver or arrange a ride share so that you can make it home safely."

Deputy Chief Pride says ELPD officers will be out throughout the night to make sure our neighborhoods are staying safe.

"There's always a great opportunity to talk with them and celebrate with them responsibly," he said. "So, go Lions!"

