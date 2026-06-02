East Lansing police shoot and kill man armed with knife after stabbing incident

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing police fatally shot a man armed with a knife on April 15, 2026, following a stabbing in a parking lot near Abbot Road and East Lake Lansing Road.

Officers with the East Lansing Police Department responded to the area at approximately 6:00 p.m. after reports of a retail fraud incident at Marcos Pizza and a subsequent stabbing at a parking lot located at 3499 East Lake Lansing Road.

When officers arrived, they encountered Isaiah Kirby armed with a knife and running toward them. Multiple officers discharged their service weapons, killing Kirby.

Before the shooting, Douglas Mielock sustained multiple stab wounds in an alleged assault involving Kirby.

Michigan State Police investigated the officer-involved shooting and submitted its findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review of the use of force and potential criminal charges against the officers involved.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office referred the case to the Michigan Department of Attorney General's Office for independent review, consistent with its policy that any officer-involved shooting resulting in death receives such a referral. The Ingham County Prosecutor also identified a personal and professional relationship with Mielock, creating a conflict of interest in the matter.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General's Office will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

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