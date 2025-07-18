East Lansing police report increase in thefts from vehicles

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing Police Department has seen a recent increase in reports of property stolen from vehicles in the neighborhood.

Lt. Adrian Ojerio with the East Lansing Police Department says the stolen property ranges from sporting equipment to electronics, and in most cases, the cars were left unlocked.

Locking car doors is a simple preventative measure that can make a big difference, as thieves are typically looking for quick and easy targets. Ojerio also recommends bringing valuables inside rather than leaving them in vehicles.

"Remove your property from your vehicle or lock your car and move the property out of sight so that these crimes of opportunity don't even happen in the first place. If we don't have to take the report and you don't have to go through the hassle of losing your personal property, that truly is a win for us," Lt. Ojerio said.

The ELPD says they have recovered some property from recent thefts that has not been claimed. If you believe you're missing property that may have been stolen, you should contact Detective Katey Harrison at kharrison@cityofeastlansing.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

