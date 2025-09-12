East Lansing police release footage of incident during Welcome Weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing police have released body-worn and security camera footage showing the arrest of a man who they say pulled out a large knife during Welcome Weekend. The incident was one of several that occurred in the city, resulting in 10 arrests that weekend.

Police say 21-year-old Nathan Warner of Lansing was arrested after pulling out a 9-inch knife in Ann Street Plaza.

Security footage shows the suspect unsheathing the knife and walking toward people before officers intervened.

Warner was charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, with the case now resolved in court.

Security footage from a nearby business shows the man, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Warner of Lansing, talking to other people in the plaza before reaching into his bag and pulling out an object.

East Lansing Police Department officials say the object was a 9-inch knife, which Warner then unsheathed before walking in the direction of the other people he was speaking with. ELPD officers then stepped in, and Warner placed the knife back into the bag and put his hands up.

The portion of the video that shows the interaction does not contain audio, but police say they ordered Warner to get on the ground, and he did not comply. A few seconds later, an officer fired his Taser, and Warner fell to the ground, where he was placed in handcuffs.

You can view each body camera video in full below. Some of the footage may be distressing to view.

Officials say Warner was charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The case was adjudicated Thursday in 54-B District Court.

When I reached out to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office to find out what that may mean, I was told the case has been "resolved with a disposition." The case has been made non-public, which limits what information can be shared.

East Lansing police say this was one of 10 arrests and 52 calls for service made that night in the city. They're working with the county prosecutor and city attorney to investigate other violent incidents where individuals have not yet been charged. Anyone with information on those incidents is being asked to contact ELPD Detective Austin Nelson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.