East Lansing Police Oversight Commission to review crowd control strategies after Welcome Weekend incidents

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing Police Department says they broke up several fights at Ann Street Plaza during welcome weekend for MSU students, leading to multiple arrests and community concerns about crowd management.

East Lansing Police made multiple arrests during MSU's Welcome Weekend from Friday night to early Sunday morning.

The Police Oversight Commission voted unanimously to investigate ELPD's crowd control strategies.

The commission has requested training documents and planning records from the police department within 15 days.

After concerns from neighbors about how police handled incidents during welcome weekend, the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission (ELIPOC) is now investigating the department's approach to crowd control.

East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission to review crowd control strategies following welcome weekend incidents

"This is like the second or third year that we've had issues downtown," ELIPOC Chairperson Ernest Conerly said.

We reported that the East Lansing Police Department made multiple arrests during MSU's welcome weekend, with incidents occurring from Friday night until early Sunday morning.

These incidents prompted East Lansing Police Oversight Commission Chair Ernest Conerly to propose looking into the ELPD's comprehensive crowd control strategies.

"Everywhere that I have been where a large crowd of college students get together, there is a comprehensive crowd control strategy that is there. Like if you buy a ticket to Florida, which is where I always go, they email you and say here are all the precautions that you must know," Conerly said.

The motion to examine crowd control strategies passed unanimously on Wednesday, and ELIPOC has requested the East Lansing Police Department to respond with the requested documents, including training documents and planning records, within 15 days.

