East Lansing police identify the 21-year-old man killed during last week's officer-involved shooting

East Lansing police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week as 21-year-old Isaiah Kirby.

Authorities say Kirby was originally from Owings, Maryland.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized for his family, he was pursuing a degree in zoology from Michigan State University.

Officials also provided an update on the stabbing victim connected to the incident. Police said the victim has been released from the hospital and is beginning recovery at home.

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