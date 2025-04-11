East Lansing Police Department Update on Double Homicide Investigation from November 2024

The East Lansing Police Department released the identities of the victims who were found in a freezer back on November 7, 2024.

They tell us the body of Susan Barbara Weerawat, 76, and the remains of the body of Pramort Weerawat, 72, have been identified using various scientific techniques.

The Ingham County Medical’s Office has advised ELPD that due to the condition of the bodies, the cause and manner of death will be classified as undetermined.

The extended family of the deceased couple has been notified.

Officials tell us that due to the complex nature of this case, the Ingham County Medical Examiner's office is still diligently working to complete the autopsy reports, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab is beginning to examine the physical evidence.

At this time, there is no indication of any other suspect besides the couple’s son, Jason Weerawat, 37. Jason took his own life in July of 2024 in the Detroit area.

Officials say that they will continue to review the case, follow up on leads, and provide information to the public when it is available.

ELPD will continue to investigate this case until all the evidence is examined.

Anyone who had any contact with Susan, Pramort, or Jason Weerawat within the last 10 years should please contact ELPD Detective Jason Cotton at jcotton@cityeastlansing.com.

