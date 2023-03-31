East Lansing Police Department looking for shooting suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a Facebook post Friday morning, the East Lansing Police Department announced that it is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting from several weeks ago.

In the early morning hours of March 12, police responded to shots fired near Albert Street and MAC Street. Officers found two 9mm casings at the scene. CCTV footage shows one male and several females involved in the incident. Some pictures of the footage are in the photo above.

The suspect in the shooting is a man who was wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and white shoes. Anyone with information about the individuals involved is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or at jcotton@elpolice.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook