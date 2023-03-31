Watch Now
East Lansing Police Department looking for shooting suspect

ELPD March 12 shooting suspects
Courtesy East Lansing Police Department
The East Lansing Police Department released photos from CCTV footage of a shooting on March 12, 2023.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 14:52:52-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a Facebook post Friday morning, the East Lansing Police Department announced that it is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting from several weeks ago.

In the early morning hours of March 12, police responded to shots fired near Albert Street and MAC Street. Officers found two 9mm casings at the scene. CCTV footage shows one male and several females involved in the incident. Some pictures of the footage are in the photo above.

The suspect in the shooting is a man who was wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and white shoes. Anyone with information about the individuals involved is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or at jcotton@elpolice.com.

