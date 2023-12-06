East Lansing Police Department addresses downtown public safety concerns

Crime numbers in downtown East Lansing have approached pre-pandemic levels.

Deputy Chief Chad Pride laid out what the East Lansing Police Department has done to address the issue in a city meeting on Tuesday.

Video shows thoughts of one Michigan State student about safety downtown.

Like thousands of students at MSU, Maddi Mahar may head to downtown East Lansing on any given day. And while she says she feels comfortable there, she also feels some areas can be improved with more lighting.

"I would like if there could be more (lights) in the alleyways," Mahar said. "But I think they do a really good job of lighting the front side of Grand River."

According to the East Lansing Police Department's 2021 Annual Report, over 40% of calls for service in East Lansing came from downtown.

And safety is something leaders are working to address. In a meeting Tuesday with the East Lansing Downtown Development Board, Deputy Chief Chad Pride said 2023 has been a big year for public safety downtown.

"We, over the last two years, brought in more lights downtown," Pride said. "Just to make it more illuminated."

Pride says call numbers are back to where they were pre-pandemic, making improving safety a priority for the department.

"We also have put more officers on foot downtown and on bikes," Pride said. The department hopes the moves will help students and neighbors feel safe and comfortable.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook