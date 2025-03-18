East Lansing police continue gas station shooting investigation

Monday evening, East Lansing police were called to the corner of Abbot and Lake Lansing roads for a reported shooting.

ELPD Lt. Adrian Ojerio says no suspects are in custody, but there is no threat to the public.

Video shows scenes from the gas station on Tuesday where the shooting reportedly took place.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. An investigation continues here in my neighborhood after police say they were called to this Speedway gas station for a report of a shooting.

"The East Lansing community is a very safe community," East Lansing Police Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio said. "For us to have shootings is rare. We do not have shootings."

According to the most recent annual report from the East Lansing Police Department, they only responded to three shooting calls in the entire year in 2022.

But on Monday night, the ELPD got a shooting call just after 5 p.m. to the area of Lake Lansing and Abbot.

Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio with the East Lansing Police Department says officers found what they called "evidence of a shooting." But...

"The suspect and the victim had both left the scene," Lt. Ojerio said.

Lt. Ojerio tells me that the victim went to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and they have since left the hospital. He also says there are no suspects are in custody, but through the ELPD's ongoing investigation, they do not believe the shooting was random.

"We're investigating this to the fullest extent," Lt. Ojerio said.

What's next? Lt. Ojerio says the ELPD is continuing to interview witnesses from Monday's shooting. If you have any information or video evidence related to the case, please contact the ELPD.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook