East Lansing parts ways with city manager Robert Belleman

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The East Lansing City Council has approved a separation agreement with the city manager.

The Council held a special meeting Tuesday before its regularly scheduled meeting.

Following an hour in closed session, the Council voted to approve a separation agreement with city manager Robert Belleman.

“City employees, and taxpayers deserve a government that maintains high standards of conduct and delivers high-quality services, that is why we acted quickly to open a new chapter for our community. We and former City Manager Robert Belleman have mutually agreed to part ways and we have accepted his voluntary resignation. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” East Lansing Mayor Erik Altmann said during the meeting.

The Council appointed Annette Irwin to serve as interim city manager until the role can be filled permanently. She has served as acting city manager previously when Belleman was unavailable.

Last month, the city grant coordinator accused Belleman of harassment and workplace misconduct. Belleman was placed on leave following the accusations.

The suspension was extended in early June.