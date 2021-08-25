East Lansing parking division announces discount multi-use voucher program

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Parking Division has announced a new option for hourly parking in downtown East Lansing’s gated parking facilities.

The Discount Multi-Use Voucher program offers customers the ability to purchase parking vouchers at a 50 percent discounted rate. Community members can either purchase a $100 parking voucher for $50 or a $50 parking voucher for $25. The vouchers can be utilized at any of the City of East Lansing’s gated facilities.

For frequent or daily users of the downtown gated facilities, the City of East Lansing offers monthly permits for all its gated facilities and several surface lots. The monthly permits offer approximately 70 percent in savings compared to paying the daily maximum parking fee.

The East Lansing Parking Division is also planning to offer an All-Access VIP Parking Permit this year, which will allow customers to park in any of the downtown gated facilities.

Community members interested in purchasing a Discount Multi-Use Voucher or monthly permit can visit the East Lansing Finance Department, located at East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road. Additional parking information can be found at www.cityofeastlansing.com/parkingdowntown and parking customers with questions can contact the East Lansing Parking Office at (517) 337-1277.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook