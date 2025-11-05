East Lansing officials discuss downtown safety concerns after recent incidents

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing officials are discussing ways to improve downtown safety following several incidents since August.



East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer Brown presented potential solutions to downtown safety issues at a Downtown Development Authority meeting.

Proposed solutions include increased permanent lighting, more cameras, and additional police officers in the downtown area.

The DDA did not move forward with any of the ideas during Wednesday's meeting.

It was a chilly, quiet Wednesday in downtown East Lansing with MSU students walking from their apartments to class and an occasional bus or delivery truck passing by. But neighbors say after dark, it's a different story.

"At night it gets a little rowdy, sometimes," said Owen Malaski.

Malaski says just last week on Halloween, he witnessed significant crowds in the area.

"People were waiting for hours. I mean the line was down to here. It was ridiculous," Malaski said.

On Wednesday, East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer Brown presented some potential solutions to downtown safety issues to the Downtown Development Authority. The proposals include increased permanent lighting, more cameras, and more East Lansing Police Department officers downtown.

While the DDA did not move forward with any of the ideas during Wednesday's meeting, DDA Chair Mike Krueger says he knows there are ongoing efforts to keep the downtown area safe. Krueger owns both Crunchy's and The Peanut Barrel in East Lansing.

"There's people talking all the time, city staff are talking all the time, committees are working on it all the time. So we want people to know that downtown is safe, and we're going to continue to make sure that we can show that," Krueger said.

Chief Brown is set to present the same ideas to the City Council later this month.

