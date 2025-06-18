EAST LANSING, Mich — A vacant lot at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot roads in East Lansing could soon become home to a new Meijer gas station, but local residents are expressing concerns about the development.

The proposed gas station would offer more traditional groceries than typical convenience stores.

Neighbors raised concerns about environmental impacts and traffic safety at an already busy intersection.

City Council has not yet taken action on the special use permit for the project.

Developers are hoping the city of East Lansing will give a new project the green light at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot roads, where tall grass, towering trees and "now available" signs currently sit.

WATCH: East Lansing neighbors push back against proposed Meijer gas station

East Lansing neighbors voice concerns over proposed Meijer gas station

Meijer representatives presented plans for what they described as "a new generation of Meijer gas stations" during a recent East Lansing City Council meeting. The proposed station would differ from typical Meijer gas locations by offering more traditional grocery items in-store.

However, the proposal has met resistance from local residents who attended Tuesday's council meeting to voice their concerns.

"I'm not against development on this lot," Greg Maxon said. "What I am opposed to is high-profile, high-volume development on this lot."

Residents expressed worries ranging from potential environmental impacts to increased traffic at what they describe as an already dangerous intersection.

"Approving a gas station across from another gas station at an intersection that already has a higher than average crash rate is irresponsible planning," Jessica Maxon said.

Matt Levitt, real estate manager for Meijer, said the company has taken those concerns into account during their planning process.

"We don't want to do anything that is going to be unsafe," Levitt said. "If we create an unsafe scenario for people trying to get to our site, they're not going to come to our site. We understand that."

The East Lansing City Council did not take any action on the proposed special use permit during Tuesday night's meeting. I will continue to follow developments with this project and provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

