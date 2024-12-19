East Lansing neighbors share thoughts on new seasonal sauna park

East Lansing City Council approved a site plan request for a seasonal sauna park in a vacant lot, next to Crunchy's.

The sauna park will feature a wood-fired sauna and electric sauna, ice baths, fire pits, and space heaters.

Video shows neighbors reacting to the plans.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

My neighborhood is set to have a communal sauna park. Will neighbors here visit it this winter? Let's find out.

Loose tiles from the remnants of the old Biggby Coffee at the corner of Delta Street and Grand River Avenue will soon be gone after the East Lansing City Council approved a site plan request with Timber Sauna Company to turn the space into a seasonal, outdoor sauna park, starting in the new year.

The space features a wood-fired sauna and an electric sauna, along with ice baths, fire pits, and space heaters. It's not a common idea, so I asked neighbors how they felt about it. Some say the timing is right. Others say they've previously struggled to find saunas nearby, and this new park would be a good option for them.

"This would be really perfect for a small getaway, a party with friends, or something like that," Shrawha Burra said. "It'll be really good."

But not everyone agrees. Mike Harju says he thinks the city should prioritize other issues, like addressing flooding, before approving things like sauna parks for the neighborhood.

"Which is more important," Harju asked. "The flooding in the streets or the sauna?"

I reached out to Timber Sauna Company to try and hear more about what the park would provide for the neighborhood but did not hear back.

The sauna park will begin operations in January, and operate until May 1st.

