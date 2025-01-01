East Lansing neighbors share their New Year's resolutions

A new year means new goals for many as they set their New Year's resolutions.

Neighbors in East Lansing say they hope to spend more time with friends and travel more in the new year.

Video shows neighbors sharing their resolutions, and tips to help stick with yours.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new year means new goals for many of us, and I wanted to know what neighbors hope to accomplish in 2025. So, I headed downtown here in East Lansing to find out.

"I feel like one of mine that I've been meaning to get around to is definitely pouring into more friendships," Jasmine Dettloff said.

Neighbors I talked to had a wide range of resolutions, from prioritizing friends to wanting to take more time for themselves and travel more.

"It's Michigan," Jade Dettloff said. "I need to get to the sunny weather."

Others have more general goals for the new year.

"My goal for 2025 is to be a better person, and to make the world a better place," James Rasmussen said.

But how can neighbors achieve the goals they shared with me? Experts have their own advice.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are a few ways to help achieve your goals. They say to:

Focus on starting a new habit...rather than ending a bad one.

Choose realistic and stable long-term goals, like reading five books instead of a number like 50.

Be specific in your goals.

Stay flexible.

Identify any obstacles

Get a buddy to help keep you on track

Set up reminders

Track your progress.

Neighbors also say in their experience, persistence has paid off.

"I feel like living in the midwest we get all over those winter months that we want to hunker down," Jasmine said. "But those goals are just as important in the summer, winter, fall. So definitely stay consistent."

