East Lansing neighbors react to MSU's Sweet 16 victory over Ole Miss

MSU Men's Basketball is heading to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans beat Ole Miss 73-70 in the Sweet 16.

Video shows fans reacting to the Spartans' victory.

MSU basketball is still dancing and has punched their ticket to the Elite 8 after taking down Ole Miss. I watched the game alongside neighbors at One North Kitchen and Bar, who say it's great to be part of a historic run.

The energy was high at One North East Lansing Friday night after MSU Basketball got the win.

"Oh it's huge," John Droub said. "Huge for Izzo, huge for the college."

But none were more excited than Leo Dominguez. Just check out his reaction to the game sealing free-throws.

"Oh man, honestly I was just so nervous the entire time," Dominguez said. "Seeing it go through the net like you said, it just felt like a weight off your shoulders in a sense."

He tells me getting to witness another MSU run in March is something he's not taking for granted.

"Just being a part of the Spartan culture and being here to see this team grow through the entire season, it's just super exciting," he said. "I'm so happy."

MSU punches their ticket to their first Elite 8 in six years, and Tom Izzo's 11th trip as head coach of the team.

