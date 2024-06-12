East Lansing neighbors explore unconscious bias with Vernā Myers

The City of East Lansing welcomed author and speaker Vernā Myers for a conversation about unconscious bias Wednesday morning.

The conversation focused on what unconscious bias means, and how to process and learn from them in real-world settings.

Video shows portions of Wednesday's presentation, as well as Myers' thoughts on why these conversations are important.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, has recently become a big talker across the nation. And on Wednesday, neighbors in East Lansing gathered at the Hannah Community Center for a discussion about unconscious bias.

The conversation was led by Vernā Myers, a diversity consultant, author, and speaker. Myers spoke about diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as breaking down what unconscious bias means and how to learn and grow from it in real-world settings.

She says that amid tensions across the nation when it comes to race and diversity, equity, and inclusion, open-minded attitudes and conversations like Wednesday's can help us move forward together.

"I am not sure exactly how to get out of this puzzle that we're in, but I know what we're doing right now isn't working," Myers said. "We've got to get more curious. About ourselves and about others. We need to understand more about what we've learned, what we need to unlearn, and what other people believe and think."

