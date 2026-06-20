EAST LANSING, Mich — Residents in the southeast Marble neighborhood have been voicing concerns about traffic safety for more than a year and are calling on the city to take action.

WATCH: East Lansing neighborhood residents continue to push for traffic safety improvements

East Lansing neighborhood residents continue to push for traffic safety improvements

Rhoda Wolff, an East Lansing resident, said traffic issues are constant in the neighborhood.

"I'm walking my dogs, and people don't see. They don't even slow down sometimes, and it's kind of scary," Wolff said.

Wolff said she walks through the neighborhood every day and sees traffic issues every day.

From speeding to rolling through yield signs, a number of residents are concerned about the issue.

Some residents have taken it upon themselves to add their own signs in their yard, encouraging drivers to slow down. Others have demanded action from the city. A resident sent an email to city staff asking for steps to be taken to address the issue.

Ron Lacasse, East Lansing's public works director, said lots of residents have called for stop signs to replace yield signs at intersections, hoping to limit how many drivers speed down side streets. But the streets didn't meet strict standards for when stop signs can be installed.

"Stop signs are not meant to be used for speed control. They're there to assign right-of-way, or address sight distance issues, things like that," Lacasse said.

Lacasse said the city has been working on getting feedback from residents on a plan to install traffic calming measures like traffic circles to combat the issue of speeding. He said the majority of surveyed residents approved of the plan, but maximizing approval of their solutions can be a challenge.

"Typically, when you have neighborhood traffic or speeding issues, like any issue, with a neighborhood of that size, there's never a complete consensus on what the problem is and what the solution is," Lacasse said.

Lacasse said they hope to take the plan to the transportation commission in July and start construction in the neighborhood in the fall.

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