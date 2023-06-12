East Lansing native Paul Stoll continues 16-year professional basketball career

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Paul Stoll was driven to play on the biggest stage, but his path there was the hardest part.

Stoll graduated from East Lansing High School in 2004 at the age of 17. He then went on to play at Lansing Community College for two years. His goal was to play at the Division I level, but with no offers, he took the year off and trained every day.

"It's hard, a hope and a dream. If you keep working hard, it's going to work out. There were days where I was like 'is this worth it anymore,'" Stoll said.

Stoll's family was behind him the whole time. He spent the next year training with his dad every day. When he got to Texas Pan-American, he blossomed on the college basketball scene. Stoll's goal was to make it to the NBA. He never got the chance but was able to play in two exhibition games against NBA teams.

When I asked Stoll if that bothers him, he said, "Oh yeah, it does."

"At the same time, I could have been done playing after two years of junior college, so you have to put it in perspective. It still drives me to this day, it's the one thing I didn't get."

Now at 37, Stoll is entering his 16th year playing professional basketball and 13th playing for the Mexico national basketball team. Stoll is now gearing up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August still training and working out daily.

