East Lansing names Jennifer Brown as next police chief

EAST LANSING, Mich — The City of East Lansing announced on Thursday that Jennifer Brown has been selected as the city's next police chief.

“I am honored to accept the position of Chief of Police for the City of East Lansing,” Brown said. “Serving my community is a privilege, and I am committed to fostering strong relationships between law enforcement and the people we serve. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated officers, city leaders and residents to ensure safety, inclusivity and excellence in policing.”

Brown joined the ELPD in 2023 as a deputy chief and stepped in as interim chief in December after former interim Chief Chad Pride announced his retirement.

The announcement ends a nearly year-long search following former chief Kim Johnson's resignation last spring.

