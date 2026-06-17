East Lansing names former department director Annette Irwin interim city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing City Council has appointed longtime former city employee Annette Irwin as interim city manager, effective June 22, 2026.

Irwin will step in following the departure of former City Manager Robert Belleman. City officials say the Council and Belleman “mutually agreed to part ways,” with the separation agreement formally approved on Tuesday, June 16.

“As a Council, we have determined it is an appropriate time to open a new chapter in East Lansing’s administrative leadership,” Mayor Erik Altmann said in a statement. “It is a priority for us to ensure that City Hall is a place where staff want to come to work every day and have the support needed to provide quality services for residents. With this change, we can move the City forward as quickly as possible.”

Council members say they will now begin organizing a comprehensive search for a permanent city manager in the coming months.Additional details about that process will be released as it moves forward.

Irwin is a well-known figure in East Lansing government. She retired earlier this year as director of the Planning,Building and Housing Department. She first joined the City in 1996 and has held several roles, including Housing and University Relations administrator from 2013 to 2024, where she oversaw the rental licensing program, worked closely with Michigan State University partners and served as a liaison to various MSU committees. She also helped launch the East Lansing Emerging Leaders Program.

Irwin has previously served as acting city manager on multiple occasions.

“It is an honor to again serve the City of East Lansing during this important leadership transition,” Irwin said. “We will listen to and work with every City employee so they can serve our residents to the best of their ability.”

With Irwin’s appointment, Acting City Manager John Newman will return full time to his role in the Fire Department.

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