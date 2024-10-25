East Lansing mobile food drive-through is helping serve the community

Video shows mobile food drive at University Lutheran Church

Food Movers is a volunteer program where they host a mobile food drive every month.

The Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter joined this month's food drive to hand out pet food.

When we're hungry and in a hurry, it can sometimes be our best bet to hop in the car and get some food by going through a drive-through. However, there's another drive-through option for neighbors in need.

Food Movers is a volunteer program through the University Lutheran Church. Members of the church volunteer with the University United Methodist Church and the Greater Lansing Food Bank to give food to those facing financial hardship.

"Once a month, we have this here at this sight," said Food Movers Monthly ​Food Distribution lead volunteer Bryan Rahe.

"Before the pandemic came along, we were serving 80 families inside in the basement. The pandemic comes along, and we have to bring everything outside to keep people safe, and we convert it to a mobile food distribution," Rahe Continued.

This month's food drive-through served more than 350 families. It's not just about helping people. The Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter came to help neighbors who have four-legged friends at home.

"We know there's a need for pet food in our community, so we came out here today just to provide resources to anyone who needed it," said Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter Community Outreach Manager Hannah Page.

They're trying to help people who might face difficult choices.

"We don't want someone to surrender their pet because they can't feed them," said Page.

"Sometimes it comes down to do we buy pet food this month or pay the electric bill," Page continued.

Dominic Carroll, FOX 47 News.

