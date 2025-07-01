EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Mayor George Brookover announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the city council in November.

WATCH BELOW: East Lansing mayor announces he won't seek re-election in November

Brookover has served on the city council since his election in 2021 before becoming mayor in 2023. He says he plans to serve the remainder of his term on the city council.

Before his time on the city council, Brookover spent eight years on the East Lansing Public Schools Board from 2003 to 2011 and has served on several city commissions throughout his career in public service.

