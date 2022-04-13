East Lansing library to host online auction called Books, Basket & Bids

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Library will be hosting an online fundraiser this month called Books, Basket & Bids in place of its usual in-person event.

The fundraiser will run from April 18 to 25.

Participants will get a chance to bid on more than 70 gift baskets donated by sponsors, organizations and local businesses. There will be a variety of items you'll be able to find inside the gift baskets including theater tickets, passes to the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center, and restaurant gift certificates.

“It’s always humbling to see the outpouring of support to the library every year for our silent auction. We are truly grateful to all the businesses and community members who have donated incredible auction items and we are so very thankful to our patrons for participating and helping us meet our fundraising goals,” said East Lansing Public Library Director Kristin Shelley.

Those who wish to participate will need to create an account to place a bid at www.32auctions.com/elpl where the auction will be taking place. It will go live at 7 a.m. on April 18 and you will be able to place bids throughout the week.

The auction will close at noon on April 25 and the highest bidders will be able to pick up their items at the library's circulation desk.

All proceeds will be put towards tools to enhance programming at the library for all age levels.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook