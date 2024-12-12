East Lansing is considering a new rent assistance program. Here's how it would work.

East Lansing is considering reallocating funds for a rent assistance program.

The program would provide a security deposit and first-month rent assistance.

Targeted at low and moderate-income households earning 80% or less of the area median income.

The initiative aims to make East Lansing more accessible and affordable.

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Here in my neighborhood, programs can help some neighbors with down payments to buy a home. But what about renters? The city is considering a pilot program to help some neighbors with expenses like security deposits. Here's how it would work

"It was spurred from a recommendation in our 2023 assessment of fair housing," Matt Apostle said.

The City of East Lansing is considering reallocating $3,654 of the Community Development Block Grant to launch a program that would provide a security deposit and first-month rent assistance to low and moderate-income households.

But who fits that category? Matt Apostle with the City of East Lansing says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets the guidelines.

"No program that we could administer would be able to serve anybody that makes more than 80% of the area median income," Apostle said.

For a family of three in East Lansing, that means they'd need to make $65,500 or less to qualify. MSU students who are claimed as dependents on another person's tax form would not qualify.

"Going forward, we're just hoping to add it as another tool in the toolbox of affordable housing, and try to make East Lansing a more accessible, attainable community for low to medium-income households," Apostle said.

Before the project can go forward, Apostle says they'll need to hold a public hearing and get final approval from the City Council.

