East Lansing hosts Michigan's largest model train show

On Sunday, families came out to see many model train layouts at the Lansing Model Train Show. The Lansing Model Railroad Club hosted the event that they say is the largest train show in the state. It was held at the Farm Bureau Pavilion at Michigan State.

The Lansing Model Railroad Club hosted what they call Michigan's largest train show.

An estimated 3,000 visitors attended Sunday's event featuring nine model train layouts from clubs across the state.

The show provided a marketplace for buying, trading and selling trains.

WATCH: Michigan's largest model train show draws 3,000 visitors to East Lansing event

Michigan's largest model train show draws 3,000 visitors to East Lansing event

I talked to Michael Frezell, who's celebrating 30 years in the Lansing Model Railroad Club this year.

"It's important to bring people together because we don't have any hobby shops in Lansing. So people can come here and buy trains, trade them, sell them, and then come here and see what you can build," Frezell said.

The event featured nine model train layouts from clubs across the state. Frezell tells me an estimated 3,000 visitors and railroad enthusiasts came from all over to experience Sunday's show.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.