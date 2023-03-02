East Lansing High School wrestler Mya Terranova makes history

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing High School wrestler Mya Terranova is making history. She is the first female to make the state finals in the program, and she is only a freshman and making a huge impact on the community.

“Starting without knowing anything about wrestling, just determination, and when you see determination in a young person, you see that spark, it’s contagious, it rubs off on me and the coaches, it rubs off on the community. So for such a young person to be inspiring the community is amazing,“ said head coach Tom Woodward.

Terranova credits her teammates support for her success, especially her brother.

“They been really supportive along the way, and lots of the kids have already wrestled, including my brother, have helped me make it here because they have taught me,“ Terranova said.

The family connection has made the process easier by having her brother on the team, which is the main reason she joined.

“I like being with my brother. Being on the same team, he is the reason I joined. I think it’s a good opportunity, we understand each other more, and we can wrestle at home," Terranova said.

She is looking to seize the moment at the state finals.

“It feels really good to have this opportunity," she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook