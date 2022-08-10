East Lansing High School football relying on returners to help carry the team

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing High School football team won seven games last year ultimately falling in the district final to South Lyon. The Trojans lost their starting quarterback a year ago, but a lot of skill position players are returning.

Running back Kayne Jackson and wide receiver Evan Boyd have been in the program now for multiple years and are expecting to take another big leap.

"They bring that wealth of experience and are very adjustable and flexible with the changes that we have made," head coach Bill Feraco said.

Boyd, a Central Michigan University commit, knows he has to take on more of a leadership role this season.

"We had a great senior group last year. Things obviously didn't work out the way we wanted them to, but I believe we have a really strong senior group again this year," Boyd said.

Feraco's most important message is to make sure his team is ready each game.

"We know that if we prepare well, if we value hard work and quality preparation, we'll take whatever results might occur," Feraco said.

East Lansing opens its season Friday, Aug. 26 against Portage Central.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook