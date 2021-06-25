East Lansing Fourth of July Office Closures and Fireworks Ordinance Reminders

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, community members are encouraged to take note of upcoming City of East Lansing office closures and are reminded of the City’s fireworks ordinance. Additional details are provided below:

Office Closures

Several City offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day, including East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works, the East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Public Library, and East Lansing Prime Time.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) will have adjusted hours on Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5 from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Additionally, the ELHCC will be closed Saturday, July 3.

There will be no yard waste or bulk item pickup on Monday, July 5. The next yard waste and bulk item collection day will be the following Monday, which is Monday, July 12.

Fireworks Ordinance

For the upcoming holiday, the use of commercial fireworks is permitted from June 29-July 4 from 11 a.m.-11:45 p.m. each day. Fireworks are only permitted on July 5 if it falls on the weekend. Igniting consumer fireworks at times not permitted under the City’s ordinance is a civil infraction, with a fine of $1,000 for each violation. Community members should also note that fireworks can only be ignited from personal property and it is illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated. Community members can report the use of fireworks during times not permitted under the ordinance by calling the East Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at (517) 351-4220, Option 2. If the sound is believed to be gunshots, community members should always call 911.

Community members can visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/fireworks [cityofeastlansing.com] for additional information about the City’s fireworks ordinance and important safety tips from the East Lansing Fire Department.

