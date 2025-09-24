East Lansing considers changes to downtown housing requirements to increase diversity

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing is considering changes to housing requirements that could bring more diverse residential options to the downtown area.

At Tuesday's council meeting, East Lansing Principal Planner Landon Bartley outlined current requirements for multifamily developments in the Downtown Development Authority area west of Collingwood Drive. Currently, 25% of units in these developments must meet specific criteria to be considered diverse housing.

"The way we define diverse housing for this requirement affordable for low to moderate income, set up for seniors 55 plus, or condos like owner occupied condos. Or something else that adds to the diversity of housing downtown," Bartley said.

All housing businesses must meet this requirement, and Bartley has proposed new options for business owners to cater to a more diverse downtown population.

"There are a few ways you can meet the requirement including transferring from a different project, so for example we have Newman Lofts here which is 55 Plus, Thats diverse housing. That was intended to help the Landmark on the other side of the alley Meet their diverse housing requirement," Bartley said.

The current requirements have made it more challenging for developers who come to downtown East Lansing to build in the city. In response, Bartley researched solutions from other communities.

"We looked at a town around the country, Ann Arbor, Boulder, Chapel Hill, immediately come to mind but probably 10 or 11 different cities and what do they have as a similar requirement," Bartley said.

The proposed changes would create more housing opportunities for residents across different demographics and income levels.

"By having the diversity of housing types, you have more options and more opportunities for individuals of all stripes to have housing whether it's downtown or elsewhere. That will lead to some diversity of people as well as housing types if It's adopted," Bartley said.

Bartley's mission focuses on how residential neighborhoods can support the business district. The proposed changes align with broader community development goals.



"We certainly want to make sure our ordinances lead through results that we want to see. Through this diverse housing, potential change, we might be able to see different kinds of housing downtown or elsewhere that would help with the market for different kinds of restaurants," Bartley said.

If approved by the City Council, the proposal would diversify both the housing population and business choices in downtown East Lansing, creating more opportunities for residents to experience what the city has to offer.

