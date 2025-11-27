East Lansing considers 15-story tower to replace former Starbucks location

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 15-story mixed-use tower could soon rise in downtown East Lansing, where a Starbucks once operated, bringing new apartments and commercial space to the area.

The project, called The Howard, is being proposed by the owners of the student bookstore for the former Starbucks property on Grand River Avenue. The development would include both residential units and commercial business space.

Michigan State University freshman Rylie Rabakon, who has frequented the Starbucks location since touring campus, supports the mixed-use concept.

"For sure, the apartments above noodles, all the people come down and eat and go back up," Rabakon said.

The closure of the Grand River Starbucks surprised many visitors to the area, including Rabakon's family.

"And my dad was even, where's Starbucks?" she said.

City Principal Planner Landon Bartley views the proposal as a positive development opportunity for downtown East Lansing.

"We try to make downtown East Lansing a good place to develop. A place with opportunities, and this is a great opportunity. We're glad that the owners and their developers have approached us about this project," Bartley said.

The project requires approval from the city council before moving forward. Bartley believes the development would add valuable elements to the downtown area, following the success of similar projects.

"We have examples of that here in East Lansing, Landmark, the Abbot the Hub down the street. And I think we're going to be seeing a little more of that in the future," Bartley said.

The proposal addresses community demand for additional housing in East Lansing's downtown district, which residents have discussed with city planners.

"This is something that certainly is something that there is a market for, whether the form is proposed or all the details that are proposed are approved remains to be seen," Bartley said.

Bartley emphasized the benefits of increased downtown residential development for the community's vitality.

"You want people, you want energy, you want vibrancy, downtown, and we have that. Having more energy and more people living downtown is a generally good thing," Bartley said.

