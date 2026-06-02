East Lansing community photo contest open through Oct. 4, 2026

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing is inviting community members to submit their best photos of life in the city as part of the 2026 East Lansing Community Photo Contest.

The East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) is the official sponsor of the contest. Contestants can submit up to 5 photos at cityofeastlansing.com/photocontest by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

The contest is open to people of all ages, including both residents and nonresidents of East Lansing. All photos must have been taken within East Lansing city limits during the past year, be high resolution and not be significantly edited. The use of generative artificial intelligence is prohibited.

East Lansing Communications Director Carrie Sampson said the contest celebrates the many ways people experience the city.

"Everyone sees East Lansing differently, and each year, we look forward to seeing our community through the unique perspective of the people who live, work and play here. Whether it's a photo from downtown, one of the City's many neighborhoods or trails or MSU's campus, we want to see how people get out and enjoy everything East Lansing has to offer," Sampson said.

"I also want to give a very special shoutout to the DMB for once again generously sponsoring the prizes for this year's winners," Sampson said.

Contest winners will receive a Downtown East Lansing eGift Card. First place receives $150, second place receives $100 and third place receives $50. Ten honorable mention winners will each receive $10. A downtown-specific winner will also be awarded a $100 eGift card.

Winning photos are often featured in City of East Lansing marketing materials, including the city's annual report and community calendar, as well as on social media. Previous winners can be viewed at cityofeastlansing.com/gallery.aspx.

For questions or additional information, contact Sampson at csampson@cityofeastlansing.com.

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