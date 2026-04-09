The East Lansing City Council made the designation of a "pollinator friendly community" official this week, building on top of conservation efforts the city has championed for years.



The East Lansing City Council officially designated the city as a "pollinator friendly community" through a 10-year commitment.

The resolution outlines plans to minimize chemical pesticides, create safe pollinator habitats, and encourage residents to do the same.

The effort addresses concerns over declining bee and insect populations, aiming to benefit local landscapes, natural environments, and agriculture.

WATCH NOW: East Lansing City Council officially designates the city as a pollinator-friendly community this week

East Lansing City Council officially designates the city as a pollinator-friendly community this week

The resolution passed by the council says the city will strive to minimize chemical pesticides, create safe and healthy pollinator habitats, and encourage neighbors to do the same.

The designation comes as bees and other pollinators are struggling.

"There are a lot of concerns about pollinator decline and insect decline in general," Dr. On-uh Heck of Michigan State said.

Heck hopes the commitment from the city can help improve the state of pollinators.

"I think awareness and education can make a big difference and it's important to help pollinator health on the public's mind," Heck said.

If the city follows through on this commitment, the changes would be beneficial and extend to the citizens of East Lansing.

"Actions that we can take towards pollinators can help our landscapes, other species of insects, and our natural environment," Heck said.

"[Important] for agriculture or food crops and all of our others plants to pollinate," Heck said.

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