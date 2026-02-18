East Lansing City Council defers consideration of camping ban until March

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing City Council delayed a vote on a controversial ordinance that would ban camping in public spaces.

Council voted to defer consideration of the ordinance until next month just before midnight, nearly five hours after the start of the meeting.

Critics spoke for nearly two hours during public comment, saying the ordinance would criminalize homelessness.

The council will discuss the ordinance again on March 10, but no action will be taken at that meeting.

The proposed ordinance would make it illegal to set up bedding in places like parking garages throughout the city, with violations punishable by fines and potential misdemeanors.

"Ordinance 1565 and 1566 intend to criminalize people falling on hard times. Has this city really become so unforgiving that people cannot struggle here anymore?" one resident said during public comment.

City Councilmember Steve Whelan acknowledged the concerns raised by residents.

"I think that if anyone in our community would forget that these are people that have needs and have concerns, I just don't think that that's lost on this group of people tonight on our council," Whelan said.

Just before midnight, the council voted to defer consideration of the ordinance until their final meeting next month to allow time for changes to the ordinance language.

