EAST LANSING, Mich — We've been covering downtown safety issues in East Lansing since August. Late Tuesday night, the East Lansing City Council approved several steps they hope will help address these ongoing safety concerns.



Downtown safety has been a focus in East Lansing since several safety incidents in August.

Tuesday, City Council voted to approve several steps they hope will help address these ongoing safety concerns.

Video shows neighbors sharing their thoughts on the ideas.

WATCH: East Lansing neighbors share their thoughts on new ideas to address safety concerns.

East Lansing City Council approves several steps to address downtown safety issues

The council voted 4-0 to approve several ideas aimed at improving downtown safety, including hiring additional police, increasing lighting, and taking a step toward an ordinance banning loitering and camping in public areas.

"I think the most important thing right now in the downtown is safety," said Ali Haider, a convenience store owner who has been pushing for these changes since September.

Haider shared a security video with me in September that he says shows his employee being assaulted.

WATCH RELATED: East Lansing store employee attacked during September weekend incident

East Lansing store employee attacked during weekend incident

After the incident, East Lansing police told me a juvenile was charged with felonious assault and resisting and obstructing, and an adult male was issued a citation for disorderly fighting.

Since then, Haider has pushed for a loitering ordinance in the city. Right now there isn't one.

"It would not only be a relief for local business owners. It would be a big relief for residents of East Lansing downtown," Haider said.

The ordinance under consideration would prohibit loitering in parking lots and ramps and ban camping in public areas.

While Haider believes the ideas would cut down on crime, some neighbors have concerns.

"This ordinance would criminalize the act of existing in a public space while unhoused," Khadja Erickson said.

But Haider says he thinks this issue goes beyond that.

"It's not about the matter of homelessness or anything else. It's the matter of safety," Haider said.

The anti-loitering and camping ordinance is not yet approved. It's up to the council whether that ends up happening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.