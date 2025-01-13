East Lansing businesses preparing for a busy weekend with Lions back in action

Fans across our neighborhood will head to bars and restaurants to watch the Lions as they host the Commanders in the playoffs this weekend.

Businesses are already preparing for the increased traffic.

Video shows perspectives from two restaurants in East Lansing about their preparations for the big game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. There's a lot of buzz around the Detroit Lions, and if you're like me, you might be thinking about heading out to watch the game at a local bar or restaurant. It's going to be a very busy weekend for local businesses, so I wanted to know how some of them are preparing.

"It just seems like there's something after another," Jeremy Bates said.

A popular spot for fans in East Lansing to gather on gamedays, Pizza House General Manager Jeremy Bates says between a flurry of MSU events and the Lions' big game this weekend, he's expecting a lot of traffic, and the preps are already underway.

"Delivery and pickup, we have to have more personnel staff," Bates said.

Jeremy says that's an area they see an increase in during the colder months. But he says if last year's playoff run was any indication, there will still be plenty of Honolulu blue in person.

"There are as many Lions fans around as there are Michigan State fans, it seems like," Bates said.

Across town, One North Kitchen and Bar's East Lansing location is getting its first taste of the Lions crowd since opening its doors a little more than two weeks ago.

Operating Partner Jason Hoffman says while this is a new location, he brings in experience from last year's run working at One North's Westside location, and they've got a plan to handle whatever Saturday brings.

"Whether it's prepping more mozzarella sticks, frying more chips, getting more buffalo dip ready, along with our bar manager and bartenders ordering a little bit more Bud Light or Miller Lite, whatever it may be, Hoffman said. "We'll be prepped up and well prepared and ready to go."

The Lions will kick off against the Commanders Saturday at 8 p.m., right here on Fox 47.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook