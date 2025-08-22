East Lansing businesses prepare for surge in sales as MSU football season approaches

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing businesses are gearing up for a major boost in sales as Michigan State University prepares for its first home football game of the season against Western Michigan on August 29.

Local restaurants and retail stores are staffing up and preparing for the influx of Spartan fans.

One North Kitchen and Bar, which took over the former Reno's East location, will experience its first MSU football gameday.

Rally House, a sports merchandise store near campus, expects to double its summer weekly sales on each individual gameday.

When MSU kicks off against Western Michigan under the lights at Spartan Stadium, thousands of fans will flood into East Lansing, bringing their wallets with them.

The owners of One North Kitchen and Bar, located about a mile from MSU's campus, say the proximity to the university was a major factor in their decision to open in East Lansing.

"That's probably one of the reasons we're here," said Scott Berman, co-owner of One North Kitchen and Bar.

Kathy Fischer and co-owner Scott Berman took over the location that was formerly Reno's East, a landmark establishment where Spartan fans gathered to watch weekly coaches' shows and games.

"The proximity to East Lansing, the affiliation that already existed, along with our own," said Berman.

The upcoming home opener will mark One North's first MSU football gameday since opening their doors in East Lansing, and based on their experience during basketball season, they're preparing for significant crowds.

"We always get a big rush right before the game and right after the game. We are certainly planning for a big pregame rush and hopefully a big postgame rush," Berman said.

Just across the street from campus, Rally House is stocked with green and white attire for fans. Manager Scott Stratton says they have more than doubled the store's staff in preparation for football season and are still looking to hire more employees. Stratton expects Rally House will double what they saw in full-week sales during the summer on each individual gameday.

