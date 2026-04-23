East Lansing business owners share their vision for downtown after a $90 million project is canceled

EAST LANSING, Mich. - After a developer pulled plans for a $90 million, 13-story housing complex in downtown East Lansing, local business owners are looking at the massive opportunity left behind.



Plans for a $90 million, 13-story apartment complex in downtown East Lansing were put on pause.

Local business owners expressed concerns that the proposed development was too large for the area.

Business owners hope future projects will preserve the city's character and include amenities like entertainment spaces.

For nearby business owners like Jon Howard, the scale of the canceled project was concerning.

WATCH BELOW: FUTURE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENTS IN EAST LANSING

FUTURE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT IN EL

"I thought it was a bit too large for what it was," Howard said.

Howard has ideas about what can benefit downtown instead.

"It would be nice to have a space for live entertainment again," Howard said.

Finding the right balance is important for Howard.

"I don't know if apartments are the answer or not. Yes, they bring people in, but I don't want to take away from people being able to pull up," Howard said.

Lou and Harry's owner Harry Saites wants to protect what makes the area a special place.

"You don't want to kill the greatness of having East Lansing and Michigan State pushed together," Saites said.

It should also be a priority for the city to acknowledge its citizens.

"It's important for the city to remember the locals, and not push them out," Saites said.

Despite concerns of overdevelopment, Saites remains optimistic about the future of East Lansing.

"Making our town better is always something we should look forward to, it's just not overdeveloping it where we lose what we were doing," Saites said.

The conversation continues about what comes next for downtown East Lansing, with business owners hoping city leaders will remember that sometimes the best development is the kind that preserves what is working.

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