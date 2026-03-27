EAST LANSING, Mich — As the Michigan State Spartans look to punch their ticket to the Final Four this weekend, the city of East Lansing is using its own bracket to help boost local businesses.

WATCH BELOW: East Lansing bracket competition boosts local downtown businesses

East Lansing bracket competition boosts local downtown businesses

The annual Battle of the Businesses consists of 68 downtown businesses and is currently following along with the March Madness schedule. The competition brings fun for neighbors while giving exposure to each business downtown.

Matt Apostle, the community and economic development specialist with the city, said the competition brings attention to the area.

“Thought it would be a great idea to have some friendly competition between the local businesses to bring some attention to all downtown East Lansing has to offer, during a time where it’s probably a bit too cold to be having outdoor events,” Apostle said.

Apostle said people can still actively participate and vote, even though bracket submission is closed.

“On the at downtown East Lansing Instagram account or Facebook, it is on the stories,” Apostle said.

Recharged Pilates opened its doors last June in the heart of East Lansing. Owner Olivia Harris decided to participate in the competition after being open for just under a year.

“It’s vibrant, it’s beautiful down here, and we wanted to join that, be a part of that, and hopefully add to it,” Harris said.

“That got started of course years past, I have seen, partake in voting, so to be involved for our first year here is a lot of fun,” Harris said.

Harris said she has loved playing and telling her clients about the bracket so far. She hopes it introduces some new businesses to neighbors.

“There’s businesses downtown where maybe it’s introducing it to somebody new who’s never realized they were here, so it’s really nice to get that traction going around this March Madness time,” Harris said.

“So far so good, we’re hanging in there and we’re excited to see where we end,” Harris said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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