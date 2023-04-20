East Lansing approves new guidelines for 5G cell towers within the city

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After East Lansing residents voiced concerns over 5G wireless facilities that were set to be installed within the city, the East Lansing City Council voted on and approved anew set a guidelines for the facilities.

Back in March, the city created a small cell wireless ad-hoc committee to explore guidelines and ordinances followed by other cities within the state of Michigan. The search was prompted by the notification that Crown Castle, the cell tower telecommunications company in East Lansing, has submitted several new 5G wireless facility applications to the city.

The new guidelines establish rules for design, aesthetic installation, placement and co-location of the small cell networks and small wireless facilities. Specifically, small cell wireless facilities that have small poles or antennas must follow the stated city guidelines as they require a greater implementation process to meet coverage and capacity demands.

The new guidelines are based off of models followed by the cities of Ann Arbor and Mount Pleasant.

To learn more about the East Lansing 5G guidelines, visit the city's 5G small cell webpage.

