East Lansing and Meridian Township lift water conserve water notice

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) has lifted the notice to East Lansing and Meridian Township residents to conserve water. ELMWSA customers can resume their regular water consumption.

An emergency repair was made at the ELMWSA plant after one of the main water transmission lines at the plant was damaged during construction on Tuesday, Jan. 10. While this line was repaired, a limited water supply was provided by the Lansing Board of Water and Light. To avoid a pressure loss in the ELMWSA system, customers were required to conserve water.

For more information, contact the East Lansing-Merdian Water and Sewer Authority at (517) 337-7535.

