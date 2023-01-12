Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

East Lansing and Meridian Township lift water conserve water notice

Benefits of water: Are you getting enough fluids to stay healthy?
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tompkins CountyNY.gov
Benefits of water: Are you getting enough fluids to stay healthy?
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 15:14:57-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) has lifted the notice to East Lansing and Meridian Township residents to conserve water. ELMWSA customers can resume their regular water consumption.

An emergency repair was made at the ELMWSA plant after one of the main water transmission lines at the plant was damaged during construction on Tuesday, Jan. 10. While this line was repaired, a limited water supply was provided by the Lansing Board of Water and Light. To avoid a pressure loss in the ELMWSA system, customers were required to conserve water.

For more information, contact the East Lansing-Merdian Water and Sewer Authority at (517) 337-7535.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter