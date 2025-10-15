East Lansing allocates $170,000 for sidewalk improvements to boost

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing is addressing concerns about deteriorating sidewalks with a new funding plan that prioritizes accessibility and safety for residents and Michigan State University students.

The city is implementing a Community Development Block Grant sidewalk project that will create construction opportunities for sidewalk ramps in low to moderate-income neighborhoods, with a focus on making intersections ADA-compliant.

"The sidewalk is, along with the other ones I've seen, simply unwalkable," said Lottie Moorhouse, a Michigan State student.

Moorhouse has been at Michigan State for four years and believes city leaders need to focus on infrastructure improvements.

"I think that they should pay a little bit more attention, especially this being a college campus, making it a little bit nicer," Moorhouse said.

City responds to student concerns about unwalkable conditions with ADA-compliant infrastructure project

The city is moving forward with two ballot amendments for City Council consideration. The first proposes changing the location for the fiscal year 2026 sidewalk project, while the second allocates $170,000 for sidewalk improvements.

Matt Apostle, a community and economic development specialist with the city of East Lansing, explained how the funding allocation works.

"We are allocating funds to make sure those intersections and those curb cuts are ADA compliant. That happens most years. Depending on funding, this project will be created separately from the typical annual budget because it is being created by the substantial amendment," Apostle said.

The location change involves switching from five intersections over Elm and Center and Oak and Beal, just west of downtown, to Bailey Street between Beech and Ann.

"The second project would be allocated $170,000 from a couple of sources to the sidewalk improvements in front of the Hannah Community Center," Apostle said.

The funding plan reallocates money from various sources, including $70,000 from the homeowner's rehabilitation program and $100,000 in unprogrammed CDBG funding.

Apostle emphasized that this action demonstrates the city's commitment to community needs.

"We are always striving to make our community more walkable and make sure all public spaces in the City of East Lansing are accessible to everybody," Apostle said.

Moorhouse offered safety advice for pedestrians navigating the current sidewalk conditions.

"Be careful, be cautious, especially when you're rushing to class, these sidewalks can get pretty crowded and busy, so be on the lookout for others and do everything you can to be safe," Moorhouse said.

