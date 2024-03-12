Drivers discuss avoiding construction in East Lansing

Video shows construction in the Lansing and East Lansing areas.

Detours have popped up as roads closed on Monday.

People in the Lansing area voiced their frustrations about driving through construction.

Less than a week into this massive construction project and people are already feeling the pain.

Trevor Block, MDOT's Lansing TSC construction engineer says getting around these traffic spots will take some extra planning in the coming months.

“Folks are gonna have to utilize other routes," Block said. "Okemos Rd off of I-96 or go up to Saginaw St in order to get over to the east side, to access East Lansing.”

Some people are finding ways around the congestion.

“Im a backroad guy anyway, I like to go to the backroads as much as I possibly can," one person said. "I’m retired, I’m not in a hurry to get home or get anywhere.”

Others are going with the flow.

"You just need to kind of plan it, have enough time," another person said. "And as I often times say, take a patience pill.”

Some just aren’t happy about how all-encompassing these projects are.

“It needs to be done, but they shouldn’t do it all at once," a person said.

However all these drivers recognize while it’s painful, these projects are also necessary

One person said, “I don’t have a big huge problem with it because I want the roads to be fixed.”

Another added, “I’m just grateful we’re getting some good roads, this area certainly needed it.”

According to MDOT, a majority of this work will happen in multiple phases, with the last one set to be finished in 2026, so we better get used to it.

