Downtown safety and new coaches: A look back on the biggest stories in East Lansing in 2025

EAST LANSING, Mich — As 2025 comes to an end, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest stories from each of our neighborhoods this year and where they stand now. In East Lansing, a big focus was on safety.

We've heard from neighbors in several parts of the city about traffic safety and speeding. The East Lansing City Council recently took action to address those concerns at a crosswalk near Glencairn Elementary.

We also heard about several downtown safety issues beginning in late August. The city council also approved several measures to try and address those issues, like increased lighting and police.

December also brought some big news at Michigan State, from a leadership change for MSU Football to a record-breaking donation made to the University.

It's been a busy year telling stories in my neighborhood, and I'm excited to continue that in 2026.

