'Don't let the Tigers get hot!': Tigers fans in East Lansing excited for playoff run

The Tigers made the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and are now moving on in the postseason after beating the Astros.

Fans in our neighborhoods spent Wednesday afternoon watching the game, and say they're excited to see where the team goes from here.

Video shows fans sharing their thoughts during Wednesday's game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Tigers fever continued Wednesday here in our neighborhoods as the Tigers took on the Houston Astros in the Wildcard Round.

The Tigers came into the game just one win away from moving on in the postseason. A big 8th inning catapulted Detroit back into the lead and they never looked back. The Tigers win 5-2 and move on to the American League Division Series.

One of the best parts of Sports is the camaraderie it brings with it, with fans coming together to support their teams. That was evident in East Lansing on Tuesday. I spoke with fans at Crunchy's that were taking in Wednesday's game together.

"Game two of the tigers series," Andrew Vogel said. "It's a big day."

"The best team in baseball," Robert Long said.

A room normally filled with Spartans now filled with Tigers at Crunchy's in East Lansing.

"I've been a Tigers fan my whole life," Andrew Vogel said.

Andrew Vogel was one of them, soaking in the moment with his friends.

"I'm from the Detroit area," Vogel said. "I grew up with my Grandpa talking about the '68 world series, and my mom talking about '84 since I've been born. I've been going down to Comerica Park my whole life, so really excited for this year."

He says he remembers the last of Detroit's playoff appearances, which cemented himself as a fan, and the chance to get back to that peak is exciting.

"I grew up with the teams in 2012 through 2014 and that's what made me fall in love with baseball," he said. "Watching Miggy and JV and Scherzer and all those guys."

And now while the team may look different than it did a decade ago, fans' messages Wednesday stayed the same as always.

"Go Tigers," Vogel said.

"Don't let the tigers get hot," Long said.

The Tigers will face the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

